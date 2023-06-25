TPSO requests help locating missing teen

On June 21, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident and learned that Lucas departed an address in the 1000 block of Tunnel Blvd, shortly before 10:00 am. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but wereunable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Grimball is described as 6’ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, and has a piercing in his left ear. The family of Lucas also describedhis as having burn mark scars on his arms, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Lucas has a history of mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, and is currently not taking his prescribed medications. Lucas is listed as a missing person through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information about the investigation, or knowledge of the teen’s whereabouts, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or simply call 911.