TPSO search for missing teen

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Heaven-Leigh Holmes, of Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware this morning, shortly before 9:00am, when Holmes’family reported that the juvenile left a residence, in the 4500 block of Grand Caillou Road, around 5:00am. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

Through further investigation, Deputies learned from family members that Holmes is believed to be in the company of a 19-year-old white male, identified as Arlon Joseph Dion Jr. Family members suspect that Dion used a stolen vehicle to pick up Holmes, and left Terrebonne Parish.

Authorities are still attempting to identify a description and status of the vehicle in question.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though theirlocation is unknown. Holmes is described as a white female,5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Arlon Dion Jr. is described as a white male, 6’4” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Heaven-Leigh Holmes has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of these offender to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.