TPSO search for missing teen

Nicholls State University Named Shane Kliebert Director of Colonel Athletic Association
March 19, 2024
Nicholls State University Named Shane Kliebert Director of Colonel Athletic Association
March 19, 2024

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Heaven-Leigh Holmes, of Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware this morning, shortly before 9:00am, when Holmesfamily reported that the juvenile left a residence, in the 4500 block of Grand Caillou Road, around 5:00am.  The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

Through further investigation, Deputies learned from family members that Holmes is believed to be in the company of a 19-year-old white male, identified as Arlon Joseph Dion Jr. Family members suspect that Dion used a stolen vehicle to pick up Holmes, and left Terrebonne Parish.  


Authorities are still attempting to identify a description and status of the vehicle in question.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though theirlocation is unknown.  Holmes is described as a white female,57″ tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Arlon Dion Jr. is described as a white male, 64 tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown/black hair and brown eyes.


Heaven-Leigh Holmes has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of these offender to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

Concept art for a painted storm drain downtown.

March 18, 2024

BTNEP to partner with Murals by Kassie to paint storm drains in Downtown Houma

Read more