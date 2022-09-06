TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La.

On September 2, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to a private residence on Fairlane Drive, where they initially learned of the missing person. Deputies made contact with the family of Roland Dale Faul, who reported that he was last seen at the residence on Saturday, August 27, 2022, when he borrowed a vehicle from a family member. Deputies learned that Faul was allegedly in route to visit a female friend in the Pierre-Part community and has not been seen since.

Roland Dale Faul is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches, 160 lbs., with blond hair and brown eyes, and should driving a 2004 Ford F-150 truck, maroon in color, displaying a Louisiana license plate of Z383429. Family members provided information that Faul is a known drug user.

At this point in the investigation, authorities have been unable to locate Roland Dale Faul, or the vehicle in question. Faul has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985) 876-2500 or simply dial 911.