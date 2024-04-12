TPSO searches for missing Houma woman

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma woman, which is believed to have left the State of Louisiana approximately 3 years prior to the complaint being filed. The missing person has been identified as Tiffany Lynn Davis, black female, 45, who is from Houma.

On April 3, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to a private residence on Bon Jovi Blvd, where they initially learned of the missing person. Deputies contacted family members of Tiffany Davis, who reported that Tiffany moved to Los Angeles, Ca approximately 3 years prior to the complaint. Davis’s family told Authorities that Tiffany remained in contact with them by phone, until approximately six months ago, when all contact stopped.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office understands that Tiffany is believed to have left the immediate area, but the purpose of the release is the hope that someone locally may have maintained contact with her throughout the years, which could lead to her being located.

Tiffany Lynn Davis is described as a black female, 5’8” in height, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Family members have also described Tiffany as having a “dental impression” shaped birthmark on the back of her legs.

At this point in the investigation, authorities have been unable to locate Tiffany Lynn Davis. Davis has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985) 876-2500 or simply dial 911.