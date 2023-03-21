TPSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Taegan Lynn Fanguy, of Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident shortly after 4:00 pm, on March 17, 2023, when Fanguy’s mother reported that she left her residence without permission. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though her location is unknown. Fanguy is described as 5’1″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a piercing on left side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information about the investigation, or knowledge of the teen’s whereabouts, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or simply call 911.