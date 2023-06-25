TPSO seeks help finding 17-year-old female

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Adrianna Carroll, of Montegut, La. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident shortly after 8:00am, on June 24, 2023, when Carroll’s mother reported that Adrianna left her residence without permission, after a verbal argument. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though her location is unknown. Adrianna Carroll is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with burgundy colored dyed hair, and brown eyes. Adrianna has no tattoos or piercingsthat are known.

Reports are that Adrianna has no known cell phone and hasallegedly communicated with family via social media. Authorities have been unable to contact or locate Adrianna, who is listed as a missing person through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.