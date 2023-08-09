TPSO seeks Missing Teen, 14-year-old Janiya Joan Davis

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Janiya Joan Davis, of Gray. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of an incident on Monday, August 7, shortly after 5:00 pm, when the Department of Child Family Services (DCFS) reported that Davis ran from their office. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though her location is unknown. Davis is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Davis was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a purple bonnet.

Davis has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.