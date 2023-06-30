TPSO shares legal firework times, safety tips for the 4th of July holiday

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, and the entire staff of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, would like to extend a Happy 4th of July to all visitors and residents of Terrebonne Parish, as our nation celebrates its 247th birthday. This weekend and upcoming holiday will certainly be a time for family and celebration, but it’s important to remember that adherence to the law and safety are paramount.

Sheriff Soignet confirmed that fireworks times are consistent with last year, in that they can be used from dusk till 10pm on July 4th, throughout Terrebonne Parish, with the exception of the Houma City limits. During the holiday, fireworks complaints present a daunting task for the Houma Police Department, and the Sheriff’s Office is ready to assist with the overflow of those complaints, if needed.

Sheriff Soignet urges residents to be considerate of their neighbors when using fireworks and remember to do so in a safe manner, especially when supervising children. “As with anything else, we expect people to make wise decisions when it comes to using fireworks,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Please show courtesy to your neighbors by following the time restrictions, as we wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday.”

Sheriff Soignet offers these safety tips:

• Be extra careful with sparklers. They can heat up to as much as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, so they should never be handled by small children.

• Small children should not ignite fireworks, and everyone should keep a safe distance from them once ignited.

• Point fireworks away from structures, vehicles and anywhere that could pose a risk

• Always have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Marine Divisions will also have an increased patrol presence during the holiday period. Sheriff Soignet would also like to remind all people traveling Terrebonne Parish Waterways for fishing or recreation, of a few safety tips:

• Be sure to monitor the forecast before heading out onto the water.

• Bring a fully charged cellular device on the boat with you for communication.

• Make sure your vessel is equipped with life jackets for all occupants, especially children.

“As always, I want our people to remember what July 4th stands for, and why we are able to gather on this day. Many brave Americans paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and independence, so that we may celebrate this great holiday. We can’t lose sight of that as Terrebonne residents, and Americans. God bless our parish, and God bless our nation.”