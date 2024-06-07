TPSO shares list of delinquent taxpayers

Notice from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

This is the listing of Delinquent taxpayers. If not paid by June 11th, the properties will be sold at our TAX SALE June 12th at 9AM.

If you have any questions regarding payments or about the tax sale, please call our office at 985-857-0230 or you can email cbergeron@tpso.net.

The list can be viewed here: https://fad28c31-e50c-4343-b8ab-b7264964a96c.usrfiles.com/ugd/fad28c_df8e77c073c94588862b4d279beed230.pdf