TPSO shares the passing of Captain Brealon Yelverton

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed the passing of Captain Brealon Yelverton, who was a 30-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Captain Yelverton earned his wings on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 7:55 pm, after nearly a year long struggle with personal medical complications.

Captain Brealon Yelverton was a husband, a father, a veteran, a brother in blue, a brother-in-law, and much more to those that had the pleasure of knowing him during his time on earth. Brealon was best known at work for his love of motorcycles, his love for fellow officers, his love for this community, his love of Mardi Gras season, and his love for being a member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Brealon Yelverton was brought home to us today, escorted by his brothers and sisters in blue, in a procession that would rival the best of Mardi Gras parades!

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Our hearts and prayers are certainly with the family and friends of Brealon, during this very difficult time. We here at the Sheriff’s Office have truly lost one of the great ones. We will honor his life and dedication to this community and agency in a manner worthy of the person that Brealon was. He will be dearly missed.”

You are home Captain, rest easy my brother, for we have the watch from here!