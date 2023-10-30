TPSO shares Trick-or-Treat times, offers extra patrols for safety

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police Department have announced that Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6pm – 8pm on October 31, 2023.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that while out and about for the Halloween season, do your part in keeping our children safe while they are Trick or Treating.

As a yearly tradition, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have more than 90 additional Deputies patrolling streets and neighborhoods throughout our parish. We can’t wait to see everyone!