TPSO SVU searching for 17-year-old female missing from Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old female, Merlin Iraheta Alvarado, of Houma, La., who left her residence without permission.

​Sheriff Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit is actively investigating the whereabouts of the local teen. Merlin was living with her uncle in Houma, La. and was the person responsible for reporting her missing to local authorities. Merlin has been placed into the Nation Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Merlin is described as having black/brown hair and brown eyes, though her height and weight are unknown. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and white shorts.

​Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Division at (985) 876-2500 or simply dial 911.