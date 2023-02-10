TPSO to distribute child identification kits

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be distributing an in-home child identification kit to your kindergarten – fifth graders on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Please understand that there is NO OBLIGATION to complete the kit, but it will allow you to maintain a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in the case of an emergency that you can provide to Law Enforcement.

These kits are to be STORED AT HOME and only to be given to Law Enforcement in case of an emergency.

“As the Sheriff of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, I am always looking for ways to protect our students from harm or assist in their safety. Please make use of this gift, fill it out and store it at home,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet.