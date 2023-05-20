TPSO to launch new Juvenile Safety Initiative

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be launching a new Juvenile Safety Initiative which will begin this summer and continue through the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.

The purpose of the initiative is to develop and implement new strategies to educate parents and the youth of our parish in reference to criminal behavior that is upon our community, and country as a whole. The initiative will also serve as a way to bring information into our schools by members of our Special Victim’s Unit, in regard to tough topics being faced by our youth, such as Online Sextortion, Cyberbullying, Sexting, Child Exploitation, as well as many other diverse topics.

The initiative was born as a result of extensive training that our investigators of the Special Victim’s Unit received through a partnership with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which has proven to be beneficial to the safety of our community.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This program is an absolute need in our community, and educating parents and children in up-to-date crimes trends is paramount. I am extremely proud of the efforts of our Special Victim’s Unit, and their close working relationship with the Attorney General’s Office. This is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement joins together for the betterment and safety of a community. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will always be here to protect and assist those in need, and our hope is that this program will serve as a steppingstone to the overall education and safety of our community, for years to come.”