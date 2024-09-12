TPSO updates parish-wide curfew, prioritizing safety for residents

UPDATE TO CURFEW INFORMATION FROM TPSO:

We are still experiencing some road closure issues related to the restoration of power to our parish, which is the main reason for the status of the curfew. Our plan is to lift the curfew in the early afternoon today, when the restoration project is completed to a major stretch of roadway in our parish.

We will then proceed with a mandatory parish wide curfew in effect each night from 9:00 PM until 5:00 AM, until power is restored, and the parish is deemed safe.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available, on when the curfew will be lifted. Sheriff Soignet would like to thank everyone for their patience.