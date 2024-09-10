TPSO urges residents to make all final preparations for Francine

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges action due to the recent Tropical Storm Warning issued for Terrebonne Parish. The issuance of a Warning for Terrebonne Parish means preparations should begin now for possible hurricane conditions. The current forecast shows that Terrebonne Parish can expect effects from Tropical Storm Francine, up to and including a Cat 1 hurricane.

Sheriff Soignet recommends that residents take the following precautions:

Do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards can extend well away from the center of the storm.

Check ditches and culverts for trash and debris, and make sure they are clear.

Mariners should carefully watch for potential gate closures.

Remove items from yards and porches.

Complete plans for what to do and where you will go, if further actions are warranted.

Keep in mind that loss of electrical power is possible.

Check generators to make sure they are running properly and make a plan for operation in a safe place that will not pose a risk of carbon monoxide exposure.

For the most up-to-date and accurate information, residents should stay tuned to the following sources:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government website, www.tpcg.org and Facebook page.

Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Facebook page.

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District, for all current and pending floodgate closures. ​https://www.tlcd.org/mobile/

National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will remain active and available during the entire hurricane event in our parish, as we have always done. Residents are urged to make all final preparations needed to protect your family and home. Additionally, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be initiating our storm patrol activation starting Wednesday, September 11th, at 6:00 am. This will incorporate mandatory 12 hour rotating shifts to better serve the community of Terrebonne Parish.