TPSO warns citizens of recent scam phone calls

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of SCAM related phone calls, which are allegedly being used in the name of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges residents to beware of phone scams to avoid becoming a victim. It has been reported that a series of calls have been made to Terrebonne Parish residents requesting immediate removal of funds from personal financial accounts or to be paid to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for outstanding arrest warrants, or various other reasons for payment.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that all forms of payment for Sheriff’s Office related reasons cannot be paid with gift cards, online payments, or any other forms of electronic payments. All Sheriff’s Office related payments must be made in person. Personnel from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office do not participate in individuals phone calls to residents for these types of situations.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like residents to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, at (985)876-2500, if you believe you’ve encountered a scam phone call posing as the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.