TPSO Warns of Phone Scam

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam investigation, which is allegedly being used in the name of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A recent series of potential scam phone calls were reported on June 7, 2022, which were investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges residents to beware on signs of phone scams to avoid becoming a victim. It has been reported that a series of calls have been made to Terrebonne residents requesting immediate removal of funds from personal financial accounts or to be paid to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for fees associated with jury duty, or various other reasons for payment. Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that all forms of payment for Sheriff’s Office related reasons cannot be paid with gift cards, online payments, or any other forms of electronic payments. All Sheriff’s Office related payments must be done so in person.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges residents to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, at (985)876-2500, if you believe you’ve encountered a scam phone call posing as the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.