Louisiana Highway 24 South (West Main Street) is currently closed just near the Jody Bridge due to a utility pole being pulled down by an oversized load. Crews are enroute to repair the pole. The road will be closed for an estimated 1 hour. Heavy traffic is present. Southbound traffic is being detoured at the John Bridge near the Gray Post Office and being routed back north on Highway 24 North (West Park Ave). Drivers should find an alternate route.