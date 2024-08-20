Traffic delay on U.S. 90 Eastbound

August 20, 2024
FROM LPSO:

EXPECT DELAYS: Traffic is significantly backed up on U.S. 90 in Raceland due to a crash. Expect delays if headed eastbound.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
