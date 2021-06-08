Traveling vendors not allowed in Thibodaux, officials say

Brandy LeJeune
June 8, 2021
June 8, 2021

From TPD:

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue and City of Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete would like to remind our community partners of Thibodaux City Ordnance NO. 1666; Chapter 12; Section 12-2.1 (Sale of Goods by Itinerant Vendors Prohibited). https://library.municode.com/



Recently, the City of Thibodaux has been receiving and confirming complaints of Itinerant Venders Selling Goods inside the City Limits. As a reminder, these type of “Pop Up Shops” are not allowed inside the City Limits. This ordinance applies to both public and private property. If you are your business have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Thibodaux Tax & Licensing Department @ 985-446-7207.

Sec. 12-2.1. – Sale of Goods by Itinerant Vendors Prohibited.

  • The sale of goods, wares, merchandise, or commodities of every description from locations not in permanent structures is hereby prohibited. Locations include mobile pushcarts, roadside displays, temporary vans, or trailers and vehicles, which are mobile.
  • The above provisions shall not apply to legitimate nonprofit organizations operating temporary stands or carts for the sale of articles or foodstuffs at fairs, festivals or parades, or to sale of ice cream and frozen confectioneries from properly licensed vans and trucks.




