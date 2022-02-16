TRHS Hosts Fun, Heart Healthy Class for Kids

Come celebrate American Heart month and learn ways to keep your heart healthy with the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. Coco the Alligator from the BCCM will also be there to do a craft or experiment.

Thibodaux Regional Health System WellFit Kids is a monthly class in partnership with the Bayou Country Children’s Museum in which children and their families can learn about ways they can enhance their wellbeing through healthy lifestyle choices. Registered dietitians and fitness trainers will lead children and their families through activities that will help them learn the benefits of making healthy food choices and that increasing physical activity levels can be both healthy and fun.

The class will be held on Saturday, February 19 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m., is free to the public, and is appropriate for ages 3-8 years old. This month the class will be held at the Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/298029292300060?ref=newsfeed.