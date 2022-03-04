Tribal Mural Funded in Second Cohort of Southern Artist for Social Change Grant Making

The United Houma Nation has announced its participation in the National Performance Network’s second cohort of Southern Artists for Social Change. The project focuses on artists and culture bearers of color engaging in social change in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The United Houma Nation’s “Artistic Face of a Tribal Nation” project aims to provide an experience that will not only engage tribal citizens but also the surrounding community of Houma, Louisiana. For the second round of the Southern Artists for Social Change grant, two UHN tribal artists will complete a mural on the outside of the newly repaired United Houma Nation Tribal Administration Office. The painting of the mural will also be a community event for citizens. The two artists that will help coordinate and paint the mural are Scott Hebert and Steve Williams. Both artists are citizens of the UHN and specialize in a wide range of artistic mediums including paint and sculpture. Hebert and Williams will act as collaborators and lead the painting and planning, but tribal citizens and the UHN Arts Advisory Council will heavily influence the mural subject matter and theme. The event will be in November during Native American Heritage Month and will include actual painting of the mural, live music, food, and beverages.

Click here to read the full announcement of organizations funded by the National Performance Network