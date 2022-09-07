Troop C working accident on Schriever Overpass

Update: All lanes of LA Hwy 24 are open. Motorists should use caution as traffic congestion can still be present.

——————————–

4:00pm – Troopers with Troop C are currently working a traffic crash on LA Hwy 24 (West Park Avenue) on top of the Schriever Overpass. Northbound traffic towards Thibodaux is being detoured near St. George Road.