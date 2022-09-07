Troop C working accident on Schriever Overpass

September 7, 2022
September 7, 2022
Update: All lanes of LA Hwy 24 are open. Motorists should use caution as traffic congestion can still be present.
——————————–
4:00pm – Troopers with Troop C are currently working a traffic crash on LA Hwy 24 (West Park Avenue) on top of the Schriever Overpass. Northbound traffic towards Thibodaux is being detoured near St. George Road.
Motorists should use caution and plan alternate routes due to heavy traffic.
Louisiana State Police - Press Release
