Troopers Investigate Two Separate Fatal Crashes in Lafourche Parish Hours Apart

On September 1, 2023, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Elmo Lane. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Joel Matherne of St. James.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Infiniti G37, driven by Matherne, was traveling north on LA Hwy 20 while a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Infiniti crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

Matherne, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, who was not properly restrained, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers to be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Mathews – Shortly after 5:00 p.m. that same day, Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 654 about a mile east of Louisiana Highway 308. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Willie Windham II of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Nissan Xterra, driven by Windham, was traveling west on LA Hwy 654. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed the center line, traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a tree, and overturned.

Windham, who was restrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injures where he later died.

A standard toxicology sample was collected to be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

As we continue into the Labor Day weekend, let’s all work together to prioritize safety on the roads. Impaired and distracted driving poses serious risks to ourselves and others. Remember, alcohol and drugs impair your judgment and reaction time – always designate a sober driver or use public transportation. Additionally, put away your phone and stay focused on the road to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend for everyone.

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities in 2023.