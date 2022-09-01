Tropical Depression 5 forms; no threat to land at this time

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Five was located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 45.0 West. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 2 mph (4 km/h), and an eastward drift is expected through Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb (29.92 inches).

East of the Underwind Islands: (RED on the map)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Southwest Islands have changed little this morning. While environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any further development of the system over the next few days could result in the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly west northwest, toward the adjoining waters of the north of the Southwest Islands. Additional information on this system can be found in the High Sea Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.. It has a medium (60 percent) chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance in the next 5 days.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: (YELLOW on the map)

Satellite imagery and surface observations show that a broad area of low pressure is located over and northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. While the remarks of the surface indicates that the pressures are low in this area, the associated downpour activity is currently poorly organized. There is still a possibility that the system will become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so before environmental conditions become unfavorable for further development. Regardless, the system could bring locally heavy rain to sections of the Cape Verde Islands today and tonight. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 5 days.