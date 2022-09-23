Tropical Depression 9 forms overnight

Tropical Depression Nine formed early this morning in the central Caribbean. With this came a forecast track that shows the storm making a shift to the east for landfall in Florida next week.

From NHC:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.9 North, longitude 68.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn more westward is forecast over the next next day or so followed by a turn back to the west-northwest and northwest by this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Only slow intensification is forecast over the next day or so, followed by more significant intensification over the weekend and early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).