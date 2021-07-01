Tropical Depression Five forms in Atlantic

Tropical Depression Five has formed in the Atlantic. Strengthening is forecast and the tropical depression is expected to become a tropical storm early Thursday. When that occurs, it will be named “Elsa”.

At 11 p.m. AST, the center of now Tropical Depression Five was located about 1020 miles (1645 km) east-southeast of the Windward Islands. It’s moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h). An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.