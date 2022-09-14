Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic

Tropical Depression Seven has formed in Atlantic. This storm is forecast to become Fiona and pass near Greater Antilles this weekend. Many unknowns with eventual path next week thanks to interaction with islands, upper steering and dry air wind shear. No immediate threat in U.S. for now but worth watching. Now is a great time to get your game plan together.

From NHC:

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 49.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).