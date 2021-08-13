Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. It is currently forecast to take a path towards Florida, similar to the current path of Tropical Depression Fred. Some strengthening is forecast to occur during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday. When that occurs, it will be named “Grace”.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 5 p.m. AST, the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Seven was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 675 miles (1085 km) east of the Leeward Islands. A motion toward the west or west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.