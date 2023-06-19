Tropical Depression Three forms in the Atlantic

Invest 92L has become Tropical Depression 3 in the Atlantic. This is a rare development in the Eastern Atlantic in mid June. National Hurricane Center has TD3 intensifying to a Category 1 hurricane later this week. The next name on the list is Bret.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 11.0 North, longitude 40.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).