Tropical Storm Alberto forms in West Gulf; Strong East winds pushing water onshore along Coast

Coastal Louisiana remains under a Wind Advisory and a Flood Advisory as Tropical Storm Alberto forms in the far western Gulf. A Wind Advisory in effect from June 19, 11:00 AM CDT until June 19, 07:00 PM CDT. Expect winds to gust between 30-40 mph. Highest tides (coastal flooding) will be most noticeable this morning lasting into the early afternoon.

The Terrebonne Parish Levee District has closed a few of our floodgates and will continue to monitor throughout this weather event. You can monitor the floodgates here: https://tlcd.org/mobile/

Port Fourchon Harbor Police have advised that there is water and debris on the roadway between the Golden Meadow Flood Gates and the Elevated Highway in Leeville. Travelers are urged to exercise extreme caution while driving in this area.

Law enforcement officers are on scene and actively monitoring the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.Your cooperation and vigilance are greatly appreciated.

If you have any questions or need further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Harbor Police Department at 985-396-3911.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Alberto was located near latitude 22.2 North, longitude 95.0 West. Alberto is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h). A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will reach the coast of northeastern Mexico early Thursday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast today or tonight before the center of Alberto reaches land. Rapid weakening is expected once the center moves inland, and Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico Thursday or Thursday night.

Alberto is a large tropical storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 415 miles (665 km) north of the center.

The minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data is 995 mb (29.39 inches).