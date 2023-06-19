Tropical Storm Bret forms in Central Atlantic

Well, that was fast! Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the East-Central Atlantic. It is rare to see tropical storm development this far east in the Atlantic Basin in middle June. National Hurricane Center projects Bret to become Category 1 hurricane with potential impacts to the Lesser Antilles late week.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.3 North, longitude 42.2 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).