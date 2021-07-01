Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic this morning

Tropical Storm Elsa formed this morning around 5 a.m. located about 865 miles (1390 km) east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Elsa is moving toward the west near 25 mph (41 km/h). An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.