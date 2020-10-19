Tropical Storm Epsilon forms southeast of Bermuda

Tropical Storm Epsilon has formed southeast of Bermuda. It poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.

This development brings the 2020 hurricane season to 26 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The 2020 season is now one named storm away from tying 2005, which had 27 named storms.

At 11 a.m. AST, the center of the Tropical Storm Epsilon was located over the central Atlantic Ocean about 735 miles (1185 km) southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon is stationary and little overall motion is expected to occur through tonight. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) primarily to the northeast and east of the center. Gradual strengthening is forecast to take place during the next 72 hours, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday.