Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fiona formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic. The forecast track in the near future is for a slight strengthening with westward motion towards Puerto Rico this weekend. There are several factors that make the track uncertain at this point. The hope is is makes a turn for the north.

From NHC:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 53.0 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).