Tropical Storm Francine continues to inch east, gathering strength

With this update, Tropical Storm Francine continues to inch eastward, with increased strength expected.

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Francine was located near latitude 25.7 North, longitude 95.0 West. Francine is moving toward the northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h).



A continued northeastward motion and a faster forward speed are expected tonight and Wednesday. On the forecast track, Francine is anticipated to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight, and then make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday or Wednesday night.

After landfall, the center is expected to move northward into Mississippi on Wednesday night or Thursday.



Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected through Wednesday morning, and Francine will likely become a hurricane tonight. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after landfall.



Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).