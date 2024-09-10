Tropical Storm Francine continues towards Louisiana’s coast, aiming for Wednesday landfall

With this update, a Hurricane Warning continues to be in effect for the Louisiana coast east of Morgan City to Grand Isle. Tropical Storm Francine is excepted to become a hurricane today, making landfall on Wednesday. While winds are still nearing 65 mph, significant strengthening is expected before it reaches our coast.

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Francine was located near latitude 24.9 North, longitude 95.6 West. Francine is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today or tonight.

On the forecast track, Francine is anticipated to be just offshore of the coasts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas through this afternoon, and then move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, making landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. After landfall, the center is expected to move into Mississippi on Wednesday night or Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected through Wednesday morning, and Francine will likely become a hurricane later today or tonight. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure reported by NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 988 mb (29.18 inches).

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT. Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.