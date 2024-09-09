Tropical Storm Francine expected to reach hurricane status tonight, make landfall in Louisiana by Wednesday

According to a recent update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Francine is expected to reach hurricane status as early as tonight, with expect landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:00 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Francine was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 96.0 West. Francine is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A continued north-northwest motion is expected through this evening followed by a turn to the northeast with some acceleration beginning Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Francine is anticipated to be just offshore of the coasts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas through

Tuesday, and nearing the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastline on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days, and Francine is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Tuesday morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for: High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana Vermilion Bay.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… The Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Morgan City

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for… Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border Lake Maurepas Lake Pontchartrain

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for… The Louisiana coast from Morgan City eastward to Grand Isle

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… Morgan City to Grand Isle High Island to Sabine Pass

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for… Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island Texas East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Mouth of the Pearl River, including metropolitan New Orleans Lake Pontchartrain Lake Maurepas



Next intermediate advisory at 7:00 PM CDT. Next complete advisory at 10:00 PM CDT.