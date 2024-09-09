Tropical Storm Francine takes aim at Louisiana Coast

Tropical Storm Francine is taking aim at our Louisiana coastline. With this update, watches have been issued along the coast. A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle in Louisiana. This includes Terrebonne and Lafourche. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued east of High Island, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. NOW is the time to make your preparations and get a game plan.

At 10:00 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Francine was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 94.9 West. Francine is moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h) and a slow north-northwestward motion is expected for the remainder of the day, followed by a faster motion to the northeast beginning on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Francine is expected to be just offshore of the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico through Tuesday, and approach the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastline on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual intensification is expected over the next day with more significant intensification on Tuesday Night and Wednesday. Francine is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Next intermediate advisory at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Next complete advisory at 4:00 p.m. CDT.