Tropical Storm Grace forms overnight

Tropical Storm Grace formed early this morning, and is moving quickly towards the Leeward Islands at 22mph. Grace’s forecast track still sends her towards Florida at this time, following closely behind Tropical Depression Fred.

At 8 a.m. AST, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 355 miles (570 km) east of the Leeward Islands. It’s moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h). A motion toward the west with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Grace is a small tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat * Saba and Sint Eustatius * Sint Maarten * St. Martin and St. Barthelemy * British Virgin Islands * U.S. Virgin Islands * Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area over the Leeward Islands by tonight or early Sunday, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico beginning on Sunday.

Grace is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts Saturday into Monday:

– Over the northern Leeward Islands and Virgin Islands…3 to 6 inches. This rainfall may produce scattered areas of flash and urban flooding.

– Over Puerto Rico…3 to 6 inches. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding as well as potential mudslides.

– Heavy rainfall from this system could impact Florida late next week.