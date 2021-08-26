Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane before impacting the Louisiana coast.

We are awaiting more details from the National Hurricane Center.

This was the most recent forecast:

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 79.8 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion should continue over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Friday, and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.