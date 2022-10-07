Tropical Storm Julia forms; not a threat to the U.S.

At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Julia was about 110 miles west of the northern tip of Guajira Peninsula, Colombia. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening, and reaching the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning. After landfall, Julia or its remnants are expected to turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday.