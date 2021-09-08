Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico; takes aim at Florida

Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Impacts from the storm should stay to the southeast of Louisiana. Mindy is expected to make landfall in the panhandle of Florida tonight before exiting on the Atlantic side on Thursday afternoon.

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Mindy was located near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 86.3 West. Mindy is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph (33 km/h) and northeast to east-northeastward motion is expected to continue over the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later tonight, and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).