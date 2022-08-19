Tropical Update: Invest 99L likely to become named storm over the weekend

While it does not look to threaten Louisiana, Invest #99L is likely to form a Tropical Depression or Storm later today or by tomorrow. The next name on the list is Danielle.

Satellite imagery indicates that showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low pressure area over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche continue to become better organized. Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form later today, tonight, or on Saturday while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern and western Gulf of Mexico. However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the system. Interests along the northeastern coast of Mexico and the lower Texas coast should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rains to portions of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas over the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.