Tropical Update: NHC monitoring two potential systems

On this Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two potential tropical systems.

Tropical Atlantic (orange): Cloudiness and showers have become a little more concentrated near a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week. This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move into the southeastern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Northwestern Gulf of Mexico (yellow): An area of low pressure could form early next week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Any development of this system would likely be slow to occur as it drifts westward toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

While neither of these is a major threat moving into next week, now is still a good time to make your hurricane plans and freshen up your hurricane kits!