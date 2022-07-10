Tropical Update: System to bring more rain to our area this week

A surface low is expected to organize in the Gulf by midweek. The NHC placed a low chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. Regardless of development, it could be a rainmaker in our area next weekend.

From NHC:

A surface trough of low pressure is expected to develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico from a decaying frontal boundary currently located over the southeastern United States. Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts just offshore of the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline through the middle to later part of this week. Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coastline from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service Office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation change through 5 days…low…20 percent.