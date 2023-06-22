Tropical Update: TD4 forms in Central Atlantic

We are seeing the very rare occurrence of two tropical systems forming in June. Tropical Depression Four has formed and is looking to become Cindy in the next few days. Tropical Storm Bret is approaching the Lesser Antilles.

From the NHC:

Tropical Depression 4

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 41.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropical Storm Bret

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.7 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday

and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today while Bret approaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is anticipated to begin tonight or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or early Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).