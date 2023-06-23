Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Cindy forms overnight

There are now two tropical storms out there. The good news is neither seems to be of concern for the United States.

From National Weather Service:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 46.9 West. Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 63.6 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Bret will continue moving westward away from the Windward Islands and across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) mainly to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).