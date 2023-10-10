Tropical Update: Wind Advisory is in effect for Wednesday; Heavy rain expected locally

Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the potential for tropical cyclone development in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and local heavy rain threat for the area.

• The Gale Watch has been upgraded to a Gale Warning for all of our marine waters, including the tidal lake and sounds, interior and outer waters for Wednesday morning through Thursday

• A Wind Advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night for areas south of I-10.

• A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Wednesday night through Thursday for inundation 1-3 feet for areas around the tidal lakes, as well as St Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes and Hancock County

• A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for northshore areas of Lake Pontchartrain with inundation 1-2 feet expected Wednesday night into Thursday